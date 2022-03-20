June 8, 1938 - March 15, 2022

PLAINFIELD, IL - Lovell Rainge, age 83, a resident of Carrillon in Plainfield, IL and formerly of Olympia Fields and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022 at his home.

He was born on June 8, 1938 in Gary, IN. Lovell attended Wilson Junior College and later Chicago State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1971. At the same time, he worked nights for the United States Postal Service and as a teacher and Vice Principal at Dunne Elementary School. From Dunne Elementary, Lovell worked as a history teacher at Corliss High School and Chicago Vocational High School. While working at Chicago Vocational High School, in 1984, Lovell and his brother Simon opened a Jiffy Lube Oil Change franchise. Later, with his brothers, Simon and Rudolph, he opened their second successful Jiffy Lube. Both are still thriving today under family ownership.

Lovell is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Irene Juanita Rainge; his loving children: Darien Rainge Tutt of Naperville, IL, Lance (Denise) Rainge of Castle Rock, CO, Lisa Rainge of Richton Park, IL and Jeanine (Anthony) Rainge Mims of Bolingbrook, IL; his cherished grandchildren: Christopher (Shawna) Tutt, Brian (Sade) Tutt, Andrew (Theressa) Mansholt, Willie (Julie) Brooks, Jalen Tutt, Lindsey Rainge, Leah Mims, Maryrose (and her mother, Zawanda) Washington and Malcolm Mims; his adored great-grandchildren: Elijah, Illah, Paul, Aria, Ethan, Troy, Willie Jr., and Kamari; his dear brother, Rudolph (Thelma) Rainge, and his sister, Armaretha (the late Taylor) Powell; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; cousins and great friends.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Lovell's life, memorial donations may be directed to the United Negro College Fund, the American Diabetes Association and the American Cancer Society.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. All attending are invited to wear Lovell's favorite color, Tangerine, to make his service a true celebration. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

For more information, please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com.