PORTAGE, IN - Lowees "Jo" Connaway, (nee Gilbert), age 89 of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1931 in Blackwater, KY to William and Nellie (Brock) Gilbert.

Jo is survived by two sons, William (Debra) Connaway, Butch (Joyce) Connaway; two sisters, Julia Hendrix, Verda Hale; brother, William Gilbert; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; sister in law, Shirley (Dick) Bradley; brother in law, Wayne Connaway; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Lester Connaway Jr.; son, Roger Connaway; and sister, Ann Zborowski.

Jo was a devoted member of Garyton Covenant Church. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed Bunko with friends. Jo was a gardener extraordinaire. She also enjoyed fishing, and she was such a fantastic cook she should have ran her own restaurant.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.