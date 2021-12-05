 Skip to main content
Lowell Norman

June 15, 1946 - Dec. 1, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Lowell Norman, age 75 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Chicago, IL. He was born on June 15, 1946, in Fredonia, KY to Avis Norman.

Lowell is survived by his children: Tim (Lisa) Norman, Michael (Marcy) Norman and Nancy (Tom) Kleckner; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, June (Boswell) Norman; mother, Avis Norman and step-father, Walter Blackburn.

Lowell enjoyed racing, gardening, the Chicago Cubs and Kentucky Wildcats. He was a unique, hardworking dad who was very dedicated to his work and despite all his health issues, he still had a zest for life.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Chesterton Cemetery, 300 E. Porter Avenue, Chesterton, IN 46304, with Pastor Scott Jones officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

