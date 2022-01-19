Aug. 7, 1952 - Jan. 14, 2022

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Loy L. Layman, 69, of Cedar Lake, IN died on January 14, 2002. Born at Fort Bliss, in El Paso, TX, he attended George Washington High School in Chicago, IL, graduating in 1970. He later earned his degree in Hospital Administration from Governors State University in University Park, IL in 1995.

Loy had a great sense of humor and loved making people smile and bringing joy to others. His positivity and outlook on life was such an inspirational force in the world. He took great joy in sharing his "Thoughts for the Day" online, authoring three books of his thought-provoking and motivational posts, as well as penning a book of original poetry.

Loy took his greatest joy in life from his two grandchildren, Cody (15) and Connor (14). He was always quick to share their latest pictures, their many accomplishments in school and sports, and any other special moments in their lives. Loy was so proud of his grandsons and would talk about them to anyone who would listen. They were a big part of his life.