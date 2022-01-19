Aug. 7, 1952 - Jan. 14, 2022
CEDAR LAKE, IN - Loy L. Layman, 69, of Cedar Lake, IN died on January 14, 2002. Born at Fort Bliss, in El Paso, TX, he attended George Washington High School in Chicago, IL, graduating in 1970. He later earned his degree in Hospital Administration from Governors State University in University Park, IL in 1995.
Loy had a great sense of humor and loved making people smile and bringing joy to others. His positivity and outlook on life was such an inspirational force in the world. He took great joy in sharing his "Thoughts for the Day" online, authoring three books of his thought-provoking and motivational posts, as well as penning a book of original poetry.
Loy took his greatest joy in life from his two grandchildren, Cody (15) and Connor (14). He was always quick to share their latest pictures, their many accomplishments in school and sports, and any other special moments in their lives. Loy was so proud of his grandsons and would talk about them to anyone who would listen. They were a big part of his life.
Loy was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Maria (nee Naumenko). He is survived by two sons, Mark and Michael; daughter-in-law, Laura; grandsons, Cody and Connor; his two brothers, James (Charmaine) and Fred (Mary Kay); step-sister, Sylvia; nephew, Dave; and nieces, Jillian, Laura, Jo and Crystal.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in his name to the Homeward Bound Pug Rescue of Oklahoma - PayPal – homewardboundpugsok@gmail.com or a check can be sent to 1702 Vanessa Dr. Norman, OK. 73071. This is the pug rescue group Loy and Maria worked with over the years and is a group that was very near and dear to them.
Loy requested that there be no memorial service. He will be cremated and his remains brought back to his ancestral home in Eastern Tennessee.