SCHERERVILLE, IN - Loyal A. Milos, age 73, of Schererville passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He is survived by two daughters: Nicole (Joe Sperlin) Milos and Adrian Milos.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME 12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN. A service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 6001 W 111th St, Alsip, IL.