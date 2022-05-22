Nov. 4,1930 - May 17, 2022

HOBART - Loyd H. "Tiny" Kimsey, age 91, of Hobart, passed away May 17, 2022, at Golden Living Center of Valparaiso. He was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Rosiclare, IL to Charles and Estelle (nee Henderson) Kimsey.

He served 20 years in the US Army with distinction, having fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was twice awarded the Bronze Star for heroism, as well as a Purple Heart and many other commendations. After retiring from the service, he had a second career as a safety engineer with Bethlehem Steel.

Loyd loved his vegetable garden and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying deer-hunting, fishing, and hiking trails with his beloved wife Gertie. He was loyal and dedicated to his extended family, always ready to lend a helping hand with his considerable carpentry and mechanical abilities. Loyd was a proud husband and father and will be dearly missed by those knew him.

Loyd is survived by Gertrud (nee Bielesch) Kimsey; son, Herb Kimsey; and partner, Robin Swanson; brother, Kenneth Kimsey; and other family members; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Estelle Kimsey; and three brothers: Charles, James, and Russell.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Loyd's memory may be made to: Indiana Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, P.O. Box 500, Bloomington, IN 47402. Ph: 800-558-8311, or online: medicine.iu.edu/research-centers/alzheimers/giving

Memorial visitation for Loyd will be Monday, May 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. also at Rees, Hobart Chapel. Cremation will follow with burial at Arlington National Cemetery. (219)-942-2109 or online condolences www.reesfuenralhomes.com