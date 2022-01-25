JULY 23, 1965 - JAN. 20, 2022

WHEATFIELD, IN - Lt. Bryan K. Kersey, age 56, of Wheatfield, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Vickie (nee Lawson) Kersey; two children: Ashley and Justin Kersey; mother, Shirley (nee Plants) Kersey; sisters: Carla (Phillip) Kaiser, Tammy (Michael) Morrone, Kimberly (Jerry) Luebcke; and many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Orville Kersey.

Bryan proudly served as an MP Corp in the U.S. Army from 1985-1996 and served in Germany during Desert Storm. He worked for the Schererville Police Department for eight years and was a Lieutenant at the Lake County Sheriff's Department for 18 years.

He enjoyed coaching Girls softball and local baseball teams in Crown Point. Bryan also enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors with his family and four beloved fur-babies. He loved helping other people. Bryan was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.