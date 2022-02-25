CROWN POINT, IN - Lt. Col. Richard S. Seto, retired USAF, age 86, of Crown Point, IN passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with his loving daughter Sherrie by his side.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Anne; his son Scott; parents: Joseph and Elizabeth; and his brother Robert.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherrie (Charles) Stupic; grandchildren: Sherrie Anna (Jerry) Bartholomew, Sara (Zachary) Sears, Annie (Josh) Mehay and Cathryn Stupic (Chris Ward) and eight great-grandchildren: Alyson, Alexander, Olivia, Lucia, Charles, Mila, Henry and Anna.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was very active in the American Legion. He was a member of Post 80 in Whiting. Richard's hobbies included traveling, woodworking, fishing and ballroom dancing. He was a member of the Bonner Senior Center dance group. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN from 10:00 a.m. until time of military honors service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bonner Senior Center in Portage.