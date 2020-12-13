Lt. John E. Ross

May 15, 1960 - Dec. 5, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Lt. John E. Ross, age 60, passed away on December 5, 2020. Born on May 15, 1960 in Cushing, OK to Kenneth D. Ross and Lucy T. White.

He retired as a Detective Lieutenant on the Valparaiso Police Department after 32 years and member of the FOP Lodge #76. He was Property Manager for MJF Rentals in Valparaiso for the past 5 years. John was a dedicated husband and father. He loved all of his dogs, Maddie, Bailey, Zoey and his grandpup, Millie.

"We will miss you forever and always. We hope you enjoy your permanent vacation you never wanted to take."

Survived by wife, Lana T. (nee Shadrix) Ross, married in 1989; children: Cody Ross and Rachel Ross; mother, Lucy T. White; siblings: Jennifer (Sean) Thayer and Albert (Robin) Ross.

Preceded in death by father, Kenneth D. Ross.

"John Ross was a wonderful, humble human. He touched the lives of all he met. Everyone that knew John are very fortunate. He was like a younger brother to myself and my brother Michael. We were lucky to have John join us at MJF for the past five years. He is irreplaceable and in my thoughts daily” said Mark Forszt.