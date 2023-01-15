July 21, 1932 - Jan. 6, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Luandre "Lou" Rozmanich, age 90 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023. Beloved husband of Mary Kay for 66 years. Also left to cherish Lou's memory are his grandchildren, Ava and Steven Rozmanich; daughter-in-law Christine Rozmanich; and his loving sister-in-law Angie (late Bob) Cirrincione; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his dearest son, David Rozmanich, with whom he is now reunited in eternity.

Lou was born on July 21, 1932 in the Indiana Harbor region of East Chicago. He graduated from Washington High School in 1951 and proceeded to enter the army where he served in the Korean War for two years.

He was a member of the America Legion Post 78 for 50 years. He then started his career in accounting at Inland Steel as a cost accountant for 42 years. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church and Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170. Music was a large part of Lou's life, having served in several church choirs, the Northwest Indiana Symphony, director of the Croatian Singing Society Sloga, and for many years in his own band. He enjoyed his retirement of 32 years. His greatest joy was his two grandchildren, and he never missed their sporting events, school celebrations, and performances.

Lou will be fondly remembered for his infectious laugh and gentle soul.

A Funeral Mass Celebrating Lou's Life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 11:00 AM until time of Mass. Lou will be laid to rest directly after at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Share Foundation. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com