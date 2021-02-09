Luanne Cofran, age 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 27 years, Kurt Cofran; sister, Dayna (Dennis) Butlin; brother, Norman (Cheryl) Spencer; godmother to niece and nephews, Tori, Kyle and Trevor Spencer and niece, Kim Butlin. Preceded in death by her parents, Norman Dale and Merle Mae, and brother, William Jay Spencer.

Private Funeral Services will be held 6:30 PM Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN. Luanne will be laid to rest privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday from 2:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local pet shelter. Please visit chapellawnfunerals.com for more information. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home.