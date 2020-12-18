Luanne Quinn Jergens
GRIFFITH, IN — Luanne Quinn Jergens, 58, of Griffith, was called home to God on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
She is survived by three sisters, Billie Hutchins, of Ripley, TN, Mary (Doug) Bixler, of Clarence, IA, and Sara (Tom) Stine, of Kokomo, IN; brother, Terrance (Kim) Jergens, of South Boardman, MI, and by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Lou Jergens; sister, Kathleen Jergens; and two nephews, Adam Glen Smith and Nicholas P. Jergens.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith with Father Theodore Mens officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Schererville.
Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home, 921 W. Glen Park Ave, (45th Avenue), Griffith, IN.
Luanne aka "Quinn" was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. She was an active member of the Cancer Research Center in Munster, IN. Quinn enjoyed music, drumming, ukulele classes, group functions, trivia and puzzles. Quinn also was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, baking, needlework, and being with family. Holidays were always the best time of year for her. She had a keen wit and a silly sense of humor. She adopted a rescue dog, "Jasper," whom she loved with all her heart.
Jasper and her entire family will miss her deeply.
