Luba Sirovica (nee Bonder)

VALPARAISO - age 81

Luba Sirovica (nee Bondor), daughter of Efim and Luba (Kozlovic) Bondor, was born in Gary, IN on November 2, 1940. She was a long-time resident of Valparaiso, IN and proud owner of her own home - the house she built in the rural part of Valparaiso. Known for her dedication to her children and grandchildren, her home was the center of many celebrations. Her love, kindness and generosity to her family extended to friends, co-workers and neighbors. She will always be loved and remembered for lending an ear and bringing joy to those she loved.

Raised in Tolleston, a neighborhood of Gary, IN, she enjoyed being a part of the melting pot of immigrants, jaunts with friends to Miller Beach, and other celebrations within the ethnic communities and churches. She graduated from Tolleston High School and went on to be a secretary before marriage. She then devoted her life to her children, supporting the Circle Sisters of the church, volunteering time and efforts at functions and causes where her children and grandchildren were involved.

Luba enjoyed her home and yard. She found cutting her grass on her tractor and planting flowers and fruit trees to be both therapeutic and her happy place. She had an artistic flare and used her talents in her sewing projects, refinishing furniture and creating small sketches with her grandchildren. She enjoyed her work for the US Post office as a rural route carrier and made many friends who would greet her as she made her deliveries, and at holidays would graciously let her know how much they appreciated her smile and her dedication to her job. In retirement, she loved working at Walmart, making sure those she worked with and those who came to shop were well served, always with kindness and a smile. It was her pleasure to know she gave happiness to those she met.

Luba is preceded in death by her parents; and her half-sister, Anna Holub. She is survived by her children: Steven (Katie) Sirovica; grandchildren: Vivian and Violet; Jovanka (Greg) Cvitkovich: grandchildren: Gia and George; Mark Sirovica; grandchildren: Isabella and Ilijah (deceased); Kristina (Dan Madden) Nenadic; grandchildren: Luka and Aleksi; Aleksandra Sirovica Smith (Ronald, deceased); Stana (Gradimir) Vukajlovic grandchildren: Stefan, Sonja and Eva; Her Brother Alex (Brenda) Bondor; and their children: her nieces and nephews; Her sister-in-law, Nevenka Sirovica with her extended family; and many Kumovi.

A special thanks to Dunes Hospice for their excellent and loving care of our mother. Angels among us. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Visitation is from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on October 1, 2022, at Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church located at 8600 Grand Blvd, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment immediately to follow at St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Cemetery located at 4801 W Ridge Rd. Gary, IN 46408.

