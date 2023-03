CROWN POINT, IN - Lubinka Nastovski, age 82 of Crown Point passed away peacefully, March 12, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Georgij Gligorov and Rev. Aleksandar Mitrov officiating.

Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please go to www.mycalumetpark.com or call Mileva or David at 219-736-5840.