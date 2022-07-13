IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR GRANDSON,
LUCAS A. GROVES ON HIS 30TH BIRTHDAY - JULY 13
Our memories of you are happy ones. You brought so much love and joy to everyone.
Loving and missing you, Your Broken Hearted Grandparents, Grandma & Grandpa Fezekas.
