Lucas A. Groves

Lucas A. Groves

{{featured_button_text}}
Lucas A. Groves

Lucas A. Groves

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR GRANDSON,

LUCAS A. GROVES ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

There just aren't enough words to say, how much we love and miss you every day. Love, Your Broken Hearted Grandparents, Grandma & Grandpa Fezekas

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts