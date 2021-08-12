Lucas E. Asher
Sep. 15, 1986 — Aug. 2, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Lucas E. Asher age 34, of Valparaiso, passed away August 2, 2021. On September 15, 1986, Lucas was born to Louis Jr. 'Rusty' and Diana (Oldfield) Asher in Valparaiso, IN.
Lucas was an operating engineer for the Local #150. Lucas is survived by his family, parents: Louis 'Rusty' and Diana Asher; sisters: Sarah (Walter) Johnson, Laura Asher; grandfather: Donald Oldfield; nieces and nephews: Colin Asher, Harper Johnson, Emerson Johnson, Avery Johnson. Lucas was preceded in death by his grandparents: Louis & Charlene Asher; and grandmother: Shirley Oldfield.
Lucas was the happiest when on two wheels, whether it being a road bike, dirt bike, or bmx bicycle. He also had a Natural mechanical ability that carried into adulthood. His hand-eye coordination bled over into his love of video games where he tried to get his dad to play just so he could tease dad about how terrible he was at it. Lucas had a smile that would, if you knew him, could light up your day. He will be sorely missed by all of us.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:00 (noon) until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield, IN. Services for Lucas will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 with family and friends officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the family.