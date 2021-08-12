Lucas E. Asher

Lucas was the happiest when on two wheels, whether it being a road bike, dirt bike, or bmx bicycle. He also had a Natural mechanical ability that carried into adulthood. His hand-eye coordination bled over into his love of video games where he tried to get his dad to play just so he could tease dad about how terrible he was at it. Lucas had a smile that would, if you knew him, could light up your day. He will be sorely missed by all of us.