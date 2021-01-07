March 5, 1938 - Jan. 1, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Lucas N. Liapes, age 82 of Crown Point, passed on January 1, 2021. Lucas was born March 5, 1938 in Patmos, Greece. He was a member of the Greek army. He met his wife Feme Liapes and married in 1961. Lucas and Feme moved to Gary, IN where they had two boys. Nick/Karen (wife) Liapes and Charles Lucas Liapes. Lucas was the proud grandfather of Alexis Liapes, Luke Liapes, Caroline Liapes and Lucas Liapes.
Services for Lucas will be private at St. Constantine @ Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Feme and Lucas have been members for many years. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the memory of Lucas Liapes.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com