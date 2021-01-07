CROWN POINT, IN - Lucas N. Liapes, age 82 of Crown Point, passed on January 1, 2021. Lucas was born March 5, 1938 in Patmos, Greece. He was a member of the Greek army. He met his wife Feme Liapes and married in 1961. Lucas and Feme moved to Gary, IN where they had two boys. Nick/Karen (wife) Liapes and Charles Lucas Liapes. Lucas was the proud grandfather of Alexis Liapes, Luke Liapes, Caroline Liapes and Lucas Liapes.