VALPARAISO, IN - Lucia Cribbs, 67 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away at sunrise on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1955 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to John and Lattie (Shearin) Thomason. Lucia was a well-educated lifelong learner who graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where she met her future husband, received her ASID license from Randolph Technical College where she was recognized by "Who's Who in America" as the institute's first female president, received her master's degree from Valparaiso University, earned her teaching degree from Indiana University Northwest, and obtained her BLV Certification from Indiana State University. Lucia made her career as the Facilitator of Low Vision and Blind Education with the LaPorte Community School Corporation. She was passionate about her career and dedicated to the students she taught. Lucia had attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and was a member of PEO. She was also an avid reader who enjoyed spiritual novels. Lucia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who relished in spending time with her family, celebrating holidays and cooking for everyone. She was described as a shining light, who inspired those around her. Lucia's light will continue to shine on in the lives of those she touched while she was here.