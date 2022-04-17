March 13, 1955 - April 10, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Lucia Cribbs, 67 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away at sunrise on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1955 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to John and Lattie (Shearin) Thomason. Lucia was a well-educated lifelong learner who graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where she met her future husband, received her ASID license from Randolph Technical College where she was recognized by "Who's Who in America" as the institute's first female president, received her master's degree from Valparaiso University, earned her teaching degree from Indiana University Northwest, and obtained her BLV Certification from Indiana State University. Lucia made her career as the Facilitator of Low Vision and Blind Education with the LaPorte Community School Corporation. She was passionate about her career and dedicated to the students she taught. Lucia had attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and was a member of PEO. She was also an avid reader who enjoyed spiritual novels. Lucia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who relished in spending time with her family, celebrating holidays and cooking for everyone. She was described as a shining light, who inspired those around her. Lucia's light will continue to shine on in the lives of those she touched while she was here.
On September 22, 1979 in North Carolina, Lucia married the love of her life, David Cribbs, who survives, along with their children: John (Jenn Lauring) Cribbs of Boston, MA and Haley (Kane) Sarkisian of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Carter, Ryleigh, and Avery Cribbs; siblings: Ann (Cam) Byrum of Edenton, NC and Bobby Thomason of Roanoke Rapids, NC; and nieces: Cathy Thomason and Julie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, and nephew, Robbie Thomason.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso.
A celebration of life will take place over Memorial Day Weekend in the Outer Banks, with details to follow.
As a special note: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Lucia Cribbs Memorial Scholarship Fund" at the Indiana School for the Blind, 7725 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46240, ATTN: Mark Eastridge.