Lucile Amidei Bondi

April 18, 1923 - Nov. 14, 2021
LANSING,IL - Lucile lived life her way. From the day she was born until her last, she lived on her own terms. She embodied a strong, powerful, independent woman, even before society was ready for one. She danced to her own tune----And she sure loved to dance.
Lucile Amidei Biondi of Lansing, IL, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Munster, Indiana. She was 98 years old. Lucile was born on April 18, 1923 in Macon, Missouri to immigrant parents, Domenico and Domizia Amidei, from Fiumalbo, Italy.
Growing up on a Missourian farm served to develop her strong independence and unequaled work ethic. Even until she turned 90 years old, Lucile mowed her own lawn, fixed broken appliances, and cleaned her own gutters. Lucile's determination and hard work transferred to the professional world. While working as a factory worker at Hammond Valve, Lucile produced more piece work on her machine than anybody else. Through this hard work, she purchased her own house and raised her children, Gloria and Ray Biondi.
When she wasn't working, Lucile loved to dance. No matter where she was, when music played, she followed the rhythm. Her favorite genres were the Polka and Mexican Band music. She never lost her love for music and dance.
For Lucile, her family was her biggest passion. Throughout her life, Nana (as she was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren) handmade raviolis, tortellinis, and pies for four generations of Biondi's. Her family will forever cherish the wisdom she passed on to them such as "don't get old" and "cut your portions in half."
Lucile is survived by her daughter, Gloria Biondi of Lansing, IL; grandchildren: Michelle (Neal) Bearman of Illinois, Sloan (Bill) Gubbe of Indiana, Elicia (Mike) Viola of Illinois, Rachael (Ronnie) Fain of Georgia, Raymond Biondi of Georgia, Kirk (Lindsay) Biondi of Georgia, Brittney Biondi of Georgia, and Brent Biondi of Georgia; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Domenico and Domizia Amidei, ex-husband Walter Biondi, and son Ray Biondi.
In lieu of flowers, Lucile would rather you dance to a song in her honor, and buy a bottle of Rumchata to toast to a life well lived.