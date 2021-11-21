Lucile Amidei Bondi

April 18, 1923 - Nov. 14, 2021

LANSING,IL - Lucile lived life her way. From the day she was born until her last, she lived on her own terms. She embodied a strong, powerful, independent woman, even before society was ready for one. She danced to her own tune----And she sure loved to dance.

Lucile Amidei Biondi of Lansing, IL, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Munster, Indiana. She was 98 years old. Lucile was born on April 18, 1923 in Macon, Missouri to immigrant parents, Domenico and Domizia Amidei, from Fiumalbo, Italy.

Growing up on a Missourian farm served to develop her strong independence and unequaled work ethic. Even until she turned 90 years old, Lucile mowed her own lawn, fixed broken appliances, and cleaned her own gutters. Lucile's determination and hard work transferred to the professional world. While working as a factory worker at Hammond Valve, Lucile produced more piece work on her machine than anybody else. Through this hard work, she purchased her own house and raised her children, Gloria and Ray Biondi.

When she wasn't working, Lucile loved to dance. No matter where she was, when music played, she followed the rhythm. Her favorite genres were the Polka and Mexican Band music. She never lost her love for music and dance.