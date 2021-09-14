Lucille A. Kozak

Jan. 24, 1932 - Sept. 11, 2021

DEMOTTE - Lucille A. Kozak, age 89, of DeMotte, went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born on January 24, 1932 in East Gary, IN, the daughter of James T. and Ida (nee Cole) Smith, both deceased.

Lucille was a graduate of Edison High School, Class of 1950. She married the love of her life, Blaze G. Kozak, on February 19, 1955, and he survives. Lucille was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. She enjoyed Bunco Club, pinochle, bowling, and was involved with March of Dimes and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Lucille is survived by her husband of 66 years, Blaze Kozak; their children: Cindy (Andy) Anderson of DeMotte, Kirk (Jill) Kozak of Wheatfield, Andy John (Yu Chin) Kozak of Tacoma, WA, Craig Kozak and Lisa Kozak of DeMotte; grandchildren: Amber (Ty) Arthurhults, Brook (Josh) Spenner, Derek (Helen) Anderson, Erik Kozak, Emily Kozak, Brayden Kozak, Brianna Kozak, and Austin Neeley; many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters: Barbara Mills and Laura Ross; brother-in-law, Steven (Marilyn) Kozak.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Kozak; sister, Shirley McCarty; and loving in-laws, Andrew and Irene Kozak.