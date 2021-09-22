Lucille A. Shroka (nee Schutz)

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Lucille A. Shroka (nee Schutz) age 90, of Cedar Lake, passed away September 19, 2021.

She is survived by her loving spouse of 67 years, Norbert Shroka; children: Steven (Joyce) Shroka, Jayne (Richard) Trivett, Edward Shroka, and Susan (Gregory) Gatons; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings: Betty (Wayne) Harper, Marietta (John) Palmer, Robert (Diane) Schutz; and sister-in-law, Sharon Schutz. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Schutz; sister, Joan Buczek; and brothers: Jack Schutz and Leon Schutz.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake IN. Burial will follow immediately at Holy Name Cemetery.

Lucille was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Holy Name parish for 90 years and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Lucille's memory to Unity Hospice, 3313 E. 83rd Place, Merrillville, IN 46410.