HAMMOND, IN - Lucille Bush (nee Shevchenko) age 93, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018. Lucille is survived by her loving husband and best friend for 45 years, William L. 'Bill' Bush; beloved children, Glenn E. (Virginia Coleman) Novak of Union Mills, IN and Robert (Renee) Bush of Hobart, IN; grandchildren, Christine (Lou) Panici, Laura Bush and Tara Pulley; brothers, Harold (Delores) Shevchenko and Melvin (Betty) Shevchenko; sister, Iris (late Donald) Gifford; daughter in law, Barbara Bush; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by sons, Larry Evans Novak, David William Bush and Gordon Lee Bush; and father of Larry and Glenn, Albert E. Novak.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Clement officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Lucille was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be dearly missed. She enjoyed being a homemaker, working in her garden, and working many full-time jobs. She was a member of Woodmar Baptist Church in Hammond. Her family would like to thank Bernice and Mary from Hospice for their loving care and Virginia Coleman and Penny Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet would be appreciated.