GRIFFITH, IN - Lucille G. Bullard age 94 of Griffith, passed away May 15, 2019, she is survived by three sons Ronald (Sharon) Bullard, Gary (Anita) Bullard, Mark (Janet) Bullard, grandchildren Ryan and Devin, great grandchildren Olivia, & Axl, nieces and nephews, preceded in death by her husband Victor. Memorial service will be held May, 25, 2019, 2:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman RD (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN, Randy Harrison, Minister officiating, friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (service time) at the funeral home Saturday afternoon. Lucille was member of American Legion Post 66 auxiliary, she was avid bowler, enjoy golfing, she also loved watching the Chicago Cubs. www.kuiperfh.com
