CROWN POINT - Lucille Holland (Herman), 92, of Crown Point formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Symphony of Crown Point.

Survived by four daughters: Marquitta Johnson of Center Point, AL, Juanita (Pastor T. Brian) Hill of Crown Point, Renee (Wilburn) Morgan and Charlene Holland both of Merrillville; one son, Roy Holland Jr. of Merrillville; daughter-in-law, Juanita Holland of Merrillville; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Mozelle Phillips of Phenix City, AL and Lillie B. Taylor of Detroit, MI; and a host of nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Roy Holland Sr.; sons: Willie, Anthony, and Tyrone Holland; daughters: Arcrista Rutledge and Rosemary Holland.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 305 E. 68th Place, Merrillville with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor T. Brian Hill officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Holland family during their time of loss.