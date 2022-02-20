Lucille Krupa

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV - Lucille "Kazia" Krupa, age 93, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February, 12, 2022, at Mountain View Hospital Hospice surrounded by her loving daughter and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Lucyna Crooks of North Las Vegas, NV and nieces: Chris Waszut of Glendora, Ca, her daughters: Stephanie and Kelcy; and Liz (Mike) Mudroncik of Munster, her children: Evan, Colin, and Emily; she is preceded in death by her husband Karol, parents: Walter and Stefania Zygmunt, sisters: Millie Rytel and Lottie Koziel. Lucille was born on April 5, 1928 in Hallerczyn Poland. During WWII, the farm was captured by the Russian army in 1939 and she and her family were assigned to a Siberian work camp where they were held until 1941 when England negotiated a release of the prisoners. They were sent to Tanganyika (Tanzania) Africa by way of Persia (Iran). When the war ended, Lucille, her mom Stefania, and sister Millie emigrated to the United States in 1948. She was employed by Queen Anne Candy Company in Hammond, and the Cotton Lounge restaurant in East Chicago, Indiana. Lucille enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and eventually moved there in March of 2018 with her daughter.