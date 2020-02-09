EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lucille L. Carter age 89 of East Chicago, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020 at Sebo's Nursing and Rehabilitiation Center in Hobart.

Survivors one son, Michael (Rita) Williams; two grandchildren, Scott (Miosha) Williams and Chloe Williams; two great- grandchildren, Kennedy and Matthew Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Marion Carter and all of her brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Chet J. Johnson, Sr., officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Carter family during their time of loss.