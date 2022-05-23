April 6, 1922 - May 19, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Lucille Lorraine (Deveney) Straksis, age 100, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born on April 6, 1922 in Whiting, IN to Howard and Lillian (Boness) Deveney.

Lucille is survived by her daughters: Pamela (George) Sebok, Sandy (John) Cherep; grandsons: Jeffrey (Jeanette), John (Michelle), David (Nikki); granddaughter, Tiffany; great-grandsons, Joseph, Nicholas, John, Evan; great-granddaughters: Kayla, Payton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Straksis; father, Howard Owen Deveney; mother, Lillian Deveney.

Lucille loved the Bears, Blackhawks, and Chicago Cubs. She was an avid BINGO player, enjoyed her scratch offs, and looked forward to her annual trip to the casino. Lucille was 100 and loved. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lucille's honor may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.