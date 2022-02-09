Aug. 4, 1930 - Feb. 1, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Lucille "Lucy" H. Kammer (nee Mikuly), age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 1, 2022, in Crown Point. She was born August 4, 1930 in Gary, Indiana to John and Helen (Hrezo) Mikuly. Lucy graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1948. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald J. Kammer, as well as her brother, John (Mickey) Mikuly.

She is survived by her daughters: Valetta (Patrick) Lay and Gail (Roy) Bloom, her sister: Joyce Gluth; her grandchildren: Shannon Novalich, Kelly (Paul) Villalobos, Nathan (Lovella) Lay, Meredith (Robert) Taylor, Martin (Evelyn) Lay, and Gordon Lay; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Gianna, Reese, Lexi, Claire, Logan, Eva, Laken, Lyla and Joaquin; and many nieces and nephews.

Lucy was the continuity director at WJOB radio from 1969 to 1985. She was always a loving grandmother and aunt and cared for her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews during her retirement.

She lived independently and loved taking care of her home and garden in Cedar Lake until progressing dementia required her move to assisted living. She loved crafts, crossword puzzles, word searches, Bingo, feeding the birds and attending church and activities at St. Mary's in Crown Point. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. www.burnsfuneral.com