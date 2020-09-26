Lucille Murray

Lucille's main role in life was a devoted wife and mother. Her daughters and husband were the center of everything, as she gave all of herself every day to make their lives extraordinary. She supported Tom in his lifelong career at Calumet Construction and Construction Advancement Foundation as well as his earlier days owning the Cedar Lake Roller Rink and the Honeymoon Queen River boat at Cedar Lake. She used to run the hamburger concession stands at the summer resort. Lucille and Tom were quite a team together and we always laughed how there was always a not-so-small project waiting for him to do around the house. She was extremely kind and humble and had gift at making the Murray household a warm and inviting place for all to enjoy. She worked selflessly to give her children the best education and opportunities imaginable to make them strong, independent women. She set the standard, she knew what mattered most and was all-in!