LUDINGTON, MI - Lucille Rowe, age 83, of Ludington, MI passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2021. Lucille was born April 25, 1937 in Harrisburg, IL, the only child of Thomas and Julia (Zimmer) Carnett. She graduated from Hammond High School in Indiana. Lucille married the late James Rowe in 1958. She spent her working years raising her to boys, Daniel and Craig, and taking care of their home.
Lucille and James loved riding motorcycle. They had taken many trips across country, including the Appalachian Trail and three trips to California. They were members of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club. Lucille was also very active in the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her two sons: Daniel (Carol) Rowe of Ludington and Craig (Julie) Rowe of Hagerstown, MD, and her three grandchildren: Sarah, Jim, and Rachel.
Besides her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, James.
According to Lucille's wishes, a cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation for Lucille will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 12PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. The order of the Eastern Star Ceremony will begin at 11:45AM prior to the a memorial service taking place at 12PM with Pastor Dale Zylstra officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
