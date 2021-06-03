LUDINGTON, MI - Lucille Rowe, age 83, of Ludington, MI passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2021. Lucille was born April 25, 1937 in Harrisburg, IL, the only child of Thomas and Julia (Zimmer) Carnett. She graduated from Hammond High School in Indiana. Lucille married the late James Rowe in 1958. She spent her working years raising her to boys, Daniel and Craig, and taking care of their home.

Lucille and James loved riding motorcycle. They had taken many trips across country, including the Appalachian Trail and three trips to California. They were members of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club. Lucille was also very active in the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her two sons: Daniel (Carol) Rowe of Ludington and Craig (Julie) Rowe of Hagerstown, MD, and her three grandchildren: Sarah, Jim, and Rachel.

Besides her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, James.