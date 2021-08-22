ST. JOHN, IN - Lucille T. Ooms, age 88 of St. John; passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, August 15, 2021. Lucy spent the last six years being well cared for by her family.
She is survived by son, Axel Bergum III; grandchildren: Maggie (Alfonso) Padilla, Jody (Raul) Peredo, Victoria (John) Kassin, and Miranda (Florent Mignon) Olson; great grandchildren: Andrew Staples, Emma Padilla, Cecilia Padilla, Vincent Peredo; brothers, Mike Breidel, Tom Breidel, and Emil Breidel. Preceded in death by husband, John G. Ooms; son, Myron Olson; parents, Emil and Ann Breidel.
Lucille was the owner of three video stores named Video Showtime in Franklin, TN and Nashville, TN. She enjoyed traveling and loved her family and friends. Lucy loved to laugh, fancied her hallmark movies, and Elvis music. Her face would light up when her great-grandchildren would come to visit. She enjoyed her Albanese caramels and homemade food that her granddaughter would make for her. Although she will be missed greatly, her suffering and pain is no longer.
Private Cremation Services were entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Crown Point.
