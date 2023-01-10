EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lucille T. Szymoniak (nee Drewniak) age 93 of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (John) Vacendak; grandchildren: Nicole (Cale) Bolinger and Curtis (fiance Candice Wantroba) Vacendak; great grandson, Lennox Bolinger; son, Gerald (Kathy) Szymoniak and their sons, Brett and Scott Szymoniak. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Szymoniak (2000); parents, Walenty and Victoria Drewniak; brothers: Stanley, Emil, Henry, Chester and Donald; sisters: Sophie, Stella, Mary and Dorothy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Lucille was a homemaker and life long resident of East Chicago. She also has been a resident in the memory unit at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville. We wish to thank Sister Liz and Pam along with everyone there for their care and kindness over the years. Also a a thank you to Dunes Hospice and Nurse Kristen. Lucille was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance and the American Legion Ladies Auxillary Post #369. In lieu of flowers, donation to Fr. Blaney's Share Foundation would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.