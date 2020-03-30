Lucinda "Cindy" Blanton (nee Hicks)

VALPARAISO, IN - Cindy Blanton (nee Hicks), passed away peacefully in her home on March 25, 2020, she was 61 years old.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband Steve and four children: Steve Jr. (Christi), Paul (Kristine), Nicholas(Jessica), Brian (Jen) and eight grandchildren; as well as a brother and sister, several nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA of Valparaiso or the MS Association of America.