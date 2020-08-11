You have permission to edit this article.
Lucio "Lu" Lozano, born December 15, 1933, passed away peacefully on Aug 6, 2020, at the age of 86 years old. Lu will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN. There will be a visitation on August 11 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held on August 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN.

