AVON, IN - Lucy Bahleda-Stryczek (nee Itczak), 90, peacefully passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at Life's Journey Hospice in Avon, IN. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank J. Bahleda, Jr. and her second husband, Edward Stryczek, her brothers; John, Frank, Edward, and Raymond Itczak and sister Helen Branik. She is survived by her four children; Carolyn (late John) Dowling, Diana (late William) Harvey, Judith (David) Bizik, and Frank (Carrie) Bahleda III. Three grandchildren; Lisa (Paul) Verdi, Kristin and Joseph Bahleda. Two great grandchildren; Emily and Elizabeth Verdi. Sisters-in-law Mary Itczak and Shari Bahleda, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other grand and great-grandchildren. Lucy was a member of K of C women's auxiliary and a former member of St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church - Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Interment St. John Cemetery, Hammond. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.