EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lucy Guzman, age 88, passed away at her home in East Chicago, IN, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Loving Mother of: Beatrice Covarrubio, Susanne (late Cruz) Lopez and Felipe (Lisa) Morales; proud grandmother of many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; beloved sister of: Raymond (late Alejandra) Alcozer, Damasio "Shorty" (late Manuela) Alcozer and Frances (late Martin) Moralez; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Eliseo Guzman; loving children: Johnny Morales and Mary Morales; and grandson, Odie Garibaldi.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until time of Service. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago with Father Carlos Sosa, officiating. At Rest, St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Lucy was a longtime active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and the Guadalupanas. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was involved with all of her family. Lucy loved cooking and sewing for her family and friends and in her spare time enjoyed playing dominos and shopping at the many stores in the Calumet area. Lucy's memory will be deeply cherished in the hearts of many and will be remembered for her strength, charisma and willingness to help others. oleskapastrickfh.com