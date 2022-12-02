CORTLAND, NY - Lucy Kmetz, age 102, passed away November 25, 2022, in Cortland, NY. Beloved wife for 56 years to Edward, and mother of Jim (Shirley) Kmetz of Rotonda West, FL and Jeff Kmetz of Cortland, NY. Born in Tedders, Kentucky to Samuel and Sarah Jane Gilbert. Lucy was predeceased by her parents, husband, Eddie, infant daughter, Claire Ann, grandsons Donald (Dek), and Scott, sisters Effie, Mariah, Mary Jane, brothers Mitchell, Wallace, William (Gent), Taylor, and Burchell. Lucy is survived by her sons, sister Laura (Dot) Benjamin of Hobart, Indiana, grandsons, Bryan and AJ, great-grandchildren Dylan, Zach, Seth, Gage, and Sophia, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lucy lived in Miller, and Valparaiso for many years prior to relocating to be near her children. Lucy worked at the Wildermuth Branch (Miller) of the Gary Public Library System for over 20 years, and attended the Lakeside and Eastside Presbyterian Churches. She loved her books and spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, Indiana. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com