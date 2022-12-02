 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucy Kmetz

  • 0

CORTLAND, NY - Lucy Kmetz, age 102, passed away November 25, 2022, in Cortland, NY. Beloved wife for 56 years to Edward, and mother of Jim (Shirley) Kmetz of Rotonda West, FL and Jeff Kmetz of Cortland, NY. Born in Tedders, Kentucky to Samuel and Sarah Jane Gilbert. Lucy was predeceased by her parents, husband, Eddie, infant daughter, Claire Ann, grandsons Donald (Dek), and Scott, sisters Effie, Mariah, Mary Jane, brothers Mitchell, Wallace, William (Gent), Taylor, and Burchell. Lucy is survived by her sons, sister Laura (Dot) Benjamin of Hobart, Indiana, grandsons, Bryan and AJ, great-grandchildren Dylan, Zach, Seth, Gage, and Sophia, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lucy lived in Miller, and Valparaiso for many years prior to relocating to be near her children. Lucy worked at the Wildermuth Branch (Miller) of the Gary Public Library System for over 20 years, and attended the Lakeside and Eastside Presbyterian Churches. She loved her books and spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, Indiana. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts