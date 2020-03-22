Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DYER, IN - Lucy M. Thompson (nee Blackman), age 81, late of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Claude R. Thompson. Devoted mother of Gary (Tina) Thompson and Susan A. (David) Spinozzi. Proud grandmother of Gary, David, John, Richard, Ashley, Danielle, and Nicholas. Dearest sister of Daniel (Marlene) Blackman, Gerald (Veronica) Blackman, and Connie (Tom) Callahan. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Lucy Blackman. Private inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL.