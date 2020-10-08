EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lucy V. Guzman, 92, of East Chicago, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A woman of faith, and Matriarch of her family, Mrs. Guzman is survived by her children: Anita Bass, Rosemary (Jose) Medina, Edward (Irma) Herrera, John (Wendy) Herrera, Elizabeth (Joseph) Guzman Arredondo, Guadalupe Guzman, Alfredo Guzman, Jesus (Annabelle) Guzman, Francisco (Christina) Guzman and Guillermo Guzman; her 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; brothers Efren (Maria) Valdez and Alejandro Valdez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, her former daughter-in-law Joan West Herrera, and beloved care-giver Michelle Guerrero. She was predeceased by her husband Francisco Guzman, father Rafael Valdez and mother Eulogia Garcia; her brothers Trinidad, Rafael Jr. and Daniel Valdez; her sister Victorica Flores; her son David Leon, her infant son Ricardo Herrera, her daughter Cecilia Suarez and her sons-in-law Gabriel Suarez and Jose Bass.

Friends may visit with family at the OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Prayer service will be at 4:00 p.m. Funeral services at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial services will follow at Ridgelawn-Mt. Mercy Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required, www.oleskapastrickfh.com.

A long-time resident of East Chicago, and a member of the former Holy Trinity Hungarian Church, Lucy was a devoted mother who loved working in her garden, and feeding the birds who visited every morning. She made everyone feel loved and cared for, opened her home to many and always offered a meal. Lucy fully understood the concept of forgiveness, had a terrific sense of humor, and had a very sharp mind. After her children graduated from high school, she went back to school and earned her diploma, a life-long goal. She enjoyed reading and was an avid reader of the Hammond Times, and also enjoyed watching her Chicago Cubs with her sons. "Ma you will be deeply missed by us all."