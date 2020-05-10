Lucy V. Tuleja

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY MOTHER ON MOTHER'S DAY - I was Mom's second Son. But, Mom really wanted a little girl. She let my hair grow long and dressed me in girl clothes. Dad wasn't happy. I was 10 years old when my Father died. Mom kept the ship from sinking working at Rand McNally Binding Dept. day shift and Hammond High night shift as a janitress. My Mother never complained. I learned a lot from my Mom and I do it like she did. Mom gave me life and showed me how to live it. After Mom died, my Brother came over to the Mansards Apts. with an envelope from Mom. I was barbecuing, so Jeannie took the envelope, opened it and it was nothing but tears. $20,000 was inside! Money my Mother saved for me. She knew I always wanted to buy a Cadillac. How did she do that? May the Lord hold you in His arms always and especially close today, on Mother's Day.