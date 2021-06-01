 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lucy Whitehead

Lucy Whitehead

Lucy Whitehead

July 18, 1936 - May 26, 2021

HOBART - Lucy Whitehead, age 84, of Hobart, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Doug; children: Sharon (Jim) Raucci, Susan Amos, Steve (Vicki) Whitehead, and Lydia (Jerome) Lodovisi: three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren Preceding her in death was her Grandson John "JD" Amos II.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN 46322 on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 10:30 am to 12:30 PM with the funeral services following immediately at 12:30 PM. Pastor Dave Adams officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn in Crown Point, Indiana. Memorials may be given to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or New Hope Lutheran Church, 801 Houston Ave, Minong, WI 54859.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts