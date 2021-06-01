HOBART - Lucy Whitehead, age 84, of Hobart, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Doug; children: Sharon (Jim) Raucci, Susan Amos, Steve (Vicki) Whitehead, and Lydia (Jerome) Lodovisi: three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren Preceding her in death was her Grandson John "JD" Amos II.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN 46322 on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 10:30 am to 12:30 PM with the funeral services following immediately at 12:30 PM. Pastor Dave Adams officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn in Crown Point, Indiana. Memorials may be given to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or New Hope Lutheran Church, 801 Houston Ave, Minong, WI 54859.