VALPARAISO, IN - Luella B. Reidenbach, 93 of Valparaiso, formerly of Wanatah, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018. She was born July 26, 1925 in Mishawaka to Joseph and Goldie (Wileman) Ray. Ella was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and enjoyed sewing and weaving rag rugs. She will be remembered by her family as a friendly woman and a loving wife and mother. Ella will be dearly missed.
On December 12, 1941 in South Bend, Ella married Ferdinand 'Fred' Reidenbach, who preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by their children: Richard (Virginia) Reidenbach of Valparaiso, Robert Reidenbach of South Bend, Peggy Lee of Littleton, CO, Linda Pearson of Hamilton, OH; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and four sisters: Phyllis Hendrickson, Shirley Labadie, Erma Berridge, and Virginia DeGraff. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers, and one grandson.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 Washington St., Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.