Luella Florence Nondorf (nee Schaller)

MUNSTER, IN — Luella Florence Nondorf (nee Schaller), 92, from Munster, IN, passed away peacefully with her family around her in Houston, TX, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Gary) Wallace, of Houston, TX; son, Richard (Karen) Nondorf, of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren: Neil (Lauren) Wallace, of Munster, IN, Kiley Wallace, of Houston, TX, Gail Wallace, of Houston, TX, Matt Wallace. of Houston, TX, Wesley (Libby) Nondorf, of St. Louis Park, MN, and Demian Nondorf, of Minneapolis, MN; great-grandchildren, Marlowe Wallace, Julian Wallace and Bryant Wallace; and many loving nieces and nephews. Lue was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin (Joe) Nondorf, who passed away on October 8, 2011.

Lue worked for The Globe in East Chicago, IN, and retired from Goldblatt's in Hammond, IN. She was a lifelong member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN.

Throughout her life she enjoyed her family, square dancing, pinochle, quilting, volunteering at St. Thomas More and politics.

There will be a small, private interment at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net

