DeMOTTE, IN -Luetta Mae Richardson House was born on June 28, 1931, and died June 15, 2021, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, and is survived by her husband, Cornelius, and daughter Rebecca (James) Stankowski; brother James (Patti) Richardson, and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, William and Ida Richardson, and brother William (Joy) Richardson.

The daughter of an Assemblies of God minister, Luetta grew up in the church, singing and playing the piano at services and in nursing homes. After her father died, Luetta supported the family as a keypunch operator at RCA in Bloomington, Indiana, and met her husband Cornelius while he was pursuing his master's degree at Indiana University. During the early years of their marriage, they often worked at the same university, where Cornelius taught German and she was a departmental secretary. In her later years she devoted her energies to reaching out to others, especially those who were homebound, through cards, letters, and gifts. An avid knitter, she would always remember special occasions with a baby blanket, a wedding afghan, or a retirement throw. She found special delight in creating her own greeting cards, a skill she mastered when she received her first computer at age 74.