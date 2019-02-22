Try 1 month for 99¢
Luis De La Vega

IN LOVING MEMORY OF HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER AND GREAT-GRANDFATHER, LUIS DE LA VEGA, ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. "Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day... no longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you're always there." We miss you every day, but we know that you're always with us. Your Loving Family