SCHEREREVILLE, IN - Luis G. Barocio, 92, of Schererville, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He is survived by his five daughters: Elisa (Alejandro) Barocio Bueno of Mexico, Hilda (Javier) Gonzalez of Darien, IL, Teresa Barocio of Crown Point, IN, Yolanda (Isidro) Nuno of Schererville, IN, and Guadalupe Barocio of Schererville, IN; his 16 grandchildren: Margarita, Angelica, Jorge Luis, Alejandra, Hilda, Javier H., Veronica, Jessica, Jeannelle, Claudia, Sara, Luis A., Jose Luis, Monica, Maricela, Christina, and 16 great-grandchildren. Luis is also survived by his brother, Ray Barocio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Maria Guadalupe Barocio in 2015, and his son, Hugo Barocio.

Luis will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother. He will be greatly missed for his warm, friendly smile, kindness and dedication to his family. He was also a truly loyal CUBS FAN and enjoyed getting to watch the 2016 World Series Championship. He never thought he would live to see the CUBS win the World Series, but he did!

A private family-only funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Luis' name to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st St, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or online at: www.alz.org. For additional details, please contact the funeral home at (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com