HAMMOND, IN - Luis H. Gonzalez Sr. age 68 of Hammond, IN passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at home. He is survived by four children: Luis H. Gonzalez Jr., Esmeralda Gonzalez, Marco Antonio (Stephanie) Gonzalez and Kimberly Gonzalez; nine grandchildren: Briana, Rey, Yesenia, Isaiah, Gabriel, James, Jeremiah, Preston and JeanCarlos; two great grandsons, Alexander and Maximiliano; three sisters: Angelica (late Luis) Gomez; Machi Rivera and Gloria (Jorge) Hinojosa; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Irma Gonzalez (2012); sister, Carolina Rivera; two brothers, Jose Rivera and Johnny Rivera.
Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago,IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Private cremation to follow.
Luis retired from I.H.B. Railroad in 2012 after 38 years of service. He was an avid deer hunter for over 40 years. Please Omit Flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com