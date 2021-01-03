HAMMOND, IN - Luis H. Gonzalez Sr. age 68 of Hammond, IN passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at home. He is survived by four children: Luis H. Gonzalez Jr., Esmeralda Gonzalez, Marco Antonio (Stephanie) Gonzalez and Kimberly Gonzalez; nine grandchildren: Briana, Rey, Yesenia, Isaiah, Gabriel, James, Jeremiah, Preston and JeanCarlos; two great grandsons, Alexander and Maximiliano; three sisters: Angelica (late Luis) Gomez; Machi Rivera and Gloria (Jorge) Hinojosa; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Irma Gonzalez (2012); sister, Carolina Rivera; two brothers, Jose Rivera and Johnny Rivera.