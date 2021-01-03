 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luis H. Gonzalez Sr.

Luis H. Gonzalez Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Luis H. Gonzalez Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Luis H. Gonzalez Sr. age 68 of Hammond, IN passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at home. He is survived by four children: Luis H. Gonzalez Jr., Esmeralda Gonzalez, Marco Antonio (Stephanie) Gonzalez and Kimberly Gonzalez; nine grandchildren: Briana, Rey, Yesenia, Isaiah, Gabriel, James, Jeremiah, Preston and JeanCarlos; two great grandsons, Alexander and Maximiliano; three sisters: Angelica (late Luis) Gomez; Machi Rivera and Gloria (Jorge) Hinojosa; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Irma Gonzalez (2012); sister, Carolina Rivera; two brothers, Jose Rivera and Johnny Rivera.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago,IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Private cremation to follow.

Luis retired from I.H.B. Railroad in 2012 after 38 years of service. He was an avid deer hunter for over 40 years. Please Omit Flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts