VALPARAISO, IN - Luis M. Galvan, age 69. Beloved husband of Florantina (nee Medina); loving father of Natalia Galvan and Ariana (Jon) Cleaton; adoring grandfather to Elaine Cleaton; devoted son of the late Jose N. and the late Aurora Galvan-Silva; dearest brother of the late Filiberto (Celina) Galvan, Maria Cristina (late Jose D.) Vega, Martha Galvan, Rosa (Carlos) Villarreal, Jose A. (Maria Elena) Galvan and Margarita Galvan; cherished brother-in-law of Joe (late Jill) Medina, Lisa (late Roberto) Medina, and Michael (Kealoha) Medina; also survived by his treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Luis was well known in the Chicago legal community where he served as an attorney for the entirety of his career in the Federal Defender Program for the Northern District of Illinois before his lengthy illness. He loved doing the work of the Federal Defender Program and loved giving back to his community, whether coaching basketball for many years at his daughters' elementary schools (and leading his team to championships!) or coordinating Christmas gift programs for families in need, and loved rooting for the Mount Carmel Caravan as a proud alum. He believed in amnesty, giving back as a blood (and now organ) donor, contributing to his community and instilling those values into his children and family.