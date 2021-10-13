Luke Daniel Martin

May 18, 1980 — Oct. 4, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Luke Daniel Martin, 41 of Birmingham, AL and formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 after a long battle with colon cancer. Luke is now whole again with his Father in heaven. He was born May 18, 1980 in Valparaiso to Bob and Jean Martin.

Luke was a 1999 graduate of Washington Twp. High School and earned his Criminal Justice and Philosophy Degrees from Indiana University. He continued his education at the University of Virginia Law School. After completing his Law Degree in 2006, Luke became a member of the Alabama State Bar and started his career at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, later becoming a partner. Luke was a member of Mountain Brook Community Church, Birmingham, where he used his musical gifts with the worship team.

On August 11, 2001, Luke married Kristina Toth and they have 3 beautiful children: Joy (19), Ethan (15) and Elianna (14). Luke considered being a husband and father his greatest accomplishments. He excelled at both.

Following a private graveside service at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held October 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM (CDT)/12:30 PM (EST) at Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main St., Kouts, IN. A service will also be held on October 21, 2021 at Mountain Brook Community Church, 3001 US-280, Birmingham, AL, with visitation at 3:30 PM (CDT) and a Celebration of Life at 5:00 PM (CDT). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to rumpshakerinc.org.